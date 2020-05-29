November 29, 1938 - May 27, 2020 Mildred Dean Gentry Wilhelm, 81, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mrs. Wilhelm was born November 29, 1938 in Wilkes County to the late Clyde Gentry and Marie Billings Gentry. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fred Alvin Wilhelm, and a brother Jeff Gentry. Surviving are two sisters, Margaret Gentry Haynes, Sue Gentry (James) Vestal; several nieces and nephews. Due to government restriction there will be no public visitation but Mrs. Wilhelm will be able to view from 10:00 AM 3:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A graveside service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Charity United Methodist Church by Chaplain Mark Brown. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Mrs. Wilhelm. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wilhelm family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Woman dies after being severely beaten in Winston-Salem park.
-
Marketplace Cinemas plans drive-In in Winston-Salem
-
Forsyth reports 9th COVID-19 death, 25 new cases. Food Lion employees test positive in Davidson County
-
Watch now: Fans are plentiful, masks in shorter supply for Ace Speedway opener amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Mary's Gourmet Diner closes after 20 years. Quirky eatery was a downtown staple.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately