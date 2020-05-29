November 29, 1938 - May 27, 2020 Mildred Dean Gentry Wilhelm, 81, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mrs. Wilhelm was born November 29, 1938 in Wilkes County to the late Clyde Gentry and Marie Billings Gentry. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fred Alvin Wilhelm, and a brother Jeff Gentry. Surviving are two sisters, Margaret Gentry Haynes, Sue Gentry (James) Vestal; several nieces and nephews. Due to government restriction there will be no public visitation but Mrs. Wilhelm will be able to view from 10:00 AM 3:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A graveside service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Charity United Methodist Church by Chaplain Mark Brown. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Mrs. Wilhelm. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wilhelm family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Wilhelm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries