December 27, 1941 - October 20, 2019 James "Odie" Wiles, 77, went home to be with his Lord after a long illness on Sunday, October 20, 2019 and is now at peace. Odie was born on December 27, 1941 to the late Erastus Wiles and Mattie Harris Wiles. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Chellie C. Wiles; and one sister, Mildred Ann Malcom. Surviving family includes his partner of 36 years, Peggy Rachels; one daughter, Suzanne (Billy) Workman; three brothers, Archie A. Wiles, Joseph A. (Maria) Wiles and Avery E. (Sherry) Wiles; three sisters, Maureen M. Ross, Brenda W. Webster and Annie M. Wiles; three grandchildren, Tyson, Adam and Taryn; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM 3:45 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. The cremation will follow the services. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
