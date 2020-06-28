September 22, 1935 - June 26, 2020 Mrs. Doris Doub Wilcox, 84, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Brookdale on Reynolda. She was born September 22, 1935 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Efird and Maxine Long Doub. A member of Elm Grove United Methodist Church, she was a graduate of Old Richmond High School and attended Draughton Business College. She retired from R.J. Reynolds with 40 years of service and volunteered with Cancer Services for 14 years. A compassionate, generous person; she was devoted to both her family and her church family. Being surrounded by her grandchildren and her great grandchildren was her great passion in life. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Wilcox; her daughter, Diane Clark and her brothers, Mike Doub and Dale Doub. She is survived by her son, Mike Wilcox (Edee) of Clemmons; four grandchildren, Ashley Medina (Irving) of Concord, Michelle Lee (Brian) of Greensboro, Nick Wilcox of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. and Kristen Wilcox of Raleigh; a brother, Bobby Doub of Tobaccoville; four great grandchildren; two special friends, Sallie Richie and Joanne Stanley and many nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Elm Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Patrick Marion and Rev. Jeff Hamrick officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cancer Services, Inc., 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston Salem, NC 27103 or Elm Grove United Methodist Church, 7240 Reynolda Rd., Pfafftown, NC 27040. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
