Catherine "Kay" Wiener, 82, of Winston-Salem, died December 27, 2019 after suffering a stroke on November 5, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1937 in New Jersey to the late Frank and Carol Webb. A life-long Catholic, she was a long-time member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory, NC where she served as Parish secretary for a number of years. She worked as a case manager during her career, helping the marginalized and people in need in her community. After retirement she moved to Winston-Salem to live with her daughter. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and became an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was involved with Bible Study and the Prayer Shawl group. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Wiener of Winston-Salem and was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Wiener Propst of Hickory. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to United Way of Forsyth County. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Catherine "Kay" Wiener and on-line condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Wiener, Catherine "Kay"
Service information
Jan 9
Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4820 Kinnamon Rd.
Winston Salem, NC 27103
4820 Kinnamon Rd.
Winston Salem, NC 27103
