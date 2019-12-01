July 9, 1941 - November 26, 2019 Martha Ann Bush Wiencek passed away at home in Raleigh at the age of 78 after battling lung cancer. Martha was born in Boaz, AL and graduated Gadsden High School in 1959. She then loaded up her MG and moved to Coca Beach, FL to work at the newly-constructed space center at Cape Canaveral. Martha met Pete and were a loving couple for over 50 years. After becoming a mom of two sons and relocating to Winston-Salem, Martha continued her adventures as a tour guide at Old Salem, a Kelly Girl (temp staffing), an author, a business owner (The Hobby Corner), a baker, a leader, and a wonderful Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Peter Wiencek. Martha is survived by her sons Mark (Donna) Wiencek, Anthony (Jill) Wiencek, Granddaughter Addison and Grandson Anderson, Sister Becky Bush Grant, and Brothers William Bush and Michael Bush and her many nieces and nephews and cousins. Martha has been an inspiration to countless family members, neighbors and friends throughout her long life in Alabama, North Carolina, and Florida. We will remember the fun and the laughter with her Red Hatters, her golfing and bridge buddies, and even strangers that met her only once. We will always carry her wisdom in our minds and her memory in our hearts. Service arrangements will be determined at a later date as she will be interned with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a donation in Martha's honor to the Lung Cancer Initiative of North Carolina, the St. Baldrick's Foundation or Transitions LifeCare.
