September 21, 1928 - January 30, 2020 Mrs. Ola Anderson Widener, 91, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born September 21, 1928 in Forsyth County to Sophia Everhart Anderson and Holland Russel Anderson. Mrs. Widener was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Fred Richard Widener, Sr. Surviving are a son, Fred Widener, Jr. (Vonda) of Kernersville; a daughter, Diane Kimel (Larry) of Murrells Inlet, SC; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Mrs. Widener's nephew, Luke Roland officiating. Memorials may be made to the Amedisys Hospice Care, 2929 Crouse Lane, Suite F, Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Widener, Ola Anderson
