Widener, Homer Edward May 5, 1934 - March 19, 2020 Mr. Homer Edward Widener, 85, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on May 5, 1934 to the late Robert Charles Roland Widener and Alice Holden Widener. Mr. Widener was a member of Home Moravian Church and retired from AT&T with over 30 years of service. Preceding him in death were four brothers, Vestle Widener, James Widener, Richard Widener, and an infant brother, Roland Widener; two sisters, Edith Smith and Gladys Brown and a great-grandchild. Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Dolores Brown Widener; three sons, Keith Widener (Leshia) of Clemmons, Chris Widener (Diane) of Clemmons, and Craig Widener of Winston-Salem; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; also surviving are a host of other family members. The family will hold a private graveside service at Salem Moravian Graveyard with The Rt. Rev. Graham Rights and Rev. Ginny Tobiassen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Chapel
