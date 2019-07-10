December 8, 1931 - May 15, 2019 Morristown, TN--Joseph Melvin King Widdifield, 87, passed away at SerenityHospice House in Morristown, TN, where he had resided for the last twenty-five years and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Born and raised in Winston-Salem, Joe is the son of the late Gid Hunt King and Ronie Bell Woodlief King. He was adopted by the late Mary C. and Peter Clarence Widdifield of Winston-Salem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Dare King, Doris Eva Shouse, Helen Ronie King McKenzie, Rachel King Lawrence, Rodman Lewis King, Harvey Woodlief King, Gid Hunt King, Daniel Odell King, Julian Baxter King, Libby Widdifield Johnson, Jack Widdifield and Molly Widdifield Taylor. He is survived by his sister, Mildred Faye King Bryson of Winston-Salem, his wife, Bernadine Dockery Widdifield and son Michael T. Widdifield of Morristown, TN. He is survived by his first wife, Natalie Toms Widdifield of Melbourne, FL and their four children: Elin Widdifield Abercrombie (George), of Chapel Hill, NC; Joan King Widdifield (the late Mark D. Johnson) of Carrboro, NC; Joseph King Widdifield, Jr. (Quynh) of Mill Valley, CA; and Mary Toms Widdifield (Casey) of San Rafael, CA. His surviving grandchildren are Samuel T. Abercrombie, of Berkeley, CA; Mark J. Abercrombie, of Carrboro, NC; Natalie P. Johnson, of Cambridge, MA; Olivia W. and Henry L. McCabe, of San Rafael, CA; Lauren N. and Grace N. Widdifield of Mill Valley, CA; Nicholas Haag, step-grandson of Morristown, TN. He leaves numerous nieces and nephews. Joe graduated from Hanes High School in Winston-Salem, where he played football and basketball, and was student body president. He received a football scholarship and graduated from Elon University with a major in mathematics. He began his career as a math and physics teacher at Hanes and coached football at Hanes and Reynolds High Schools. He was active in the Jaycees. He later held various positions as an engineer and computer programmer at Bell Labs and AT&T in New Jersey. Joe was an avid tennis player until his later years. He achieved Life Master in bridge. He founded the Morristown, TN Bridge Club and taught lessons for many years. Joe was known for his vegetable and herb gardens both in Tennessee and New Jersey, and for his curiosity about the natural world. He collected antiques and restored old homes, leaving a legacy of beautiful and timeless brick patios and rock walls. Joe was industrious and rarely idle. He lit up around his children and grandchildren and delighted in their academic and professional achievements. A natural teacher, Joe always took the opportunity to share his knowledge with his children and grandchildren, for which they are grateful. A service will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11 am, at the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1131 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem, officiated by Joseph's niece, Pastor Marilyn Weiler. His remains will be interred at the Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC. Cremation Services of East Tennessee, LLC 3810 Fish Hatchery Road, Suite A, Mohawk, TN 37810
Most Popular
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
-
Cupcake shop theft, vandalism will close business temporarily. Community rallies with 'Buy out the Bakery' campaign.
-
7-month-old baby dies at Brenner Children's Hospital; police say the infant was a victim of a homicide
-
Threats prompt warning for young people in LGBTQ community to steer clear of float in Sparta parade
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately