August 29, 1952 - November 1, 2019 WICKER GERMANTON William Emmett Zemmri Wicker, 67, died Friday afternoon, November 1, 2019 at his home. William was born on August 29, 1952 in Forsyth County, NC to the late William Leroy and Margaret Hill Wicker. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with 27 years of service. William loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, racing, and NASCAR. William was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Kay Tuttle Wicker of the home; daughters, Tabatha Willis and Misty Landwehr and husband Michael; 4 grandchildren, Joseph Booth, Jacob Landwehr, Mia Mullins, and Matthew Mullins; 4 sisters, Sarah Walker and husband Gary, Leslie Smith and husband Larry, Lynn Spencer and husband Phillip, and Pearl Cleary; brother, Lee Wicker and wife Sherri. There will be a 2:00 PM funeral service held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Roscoe Bowden officiating. Burial will follow in the Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Wicker family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
Most Popular
-
Man stabbed, killed in domestic disturbance, Forsyth County sheriff says
-
Man shot Wednesday night in Winston-Salem; 4 people shot since Monday
-
Teen charged with murder in death of Jayden Jamison; authorities respond to rash of violence in and around Winston-Salem
-
Stevens Center's admissions delay upsets patrons who left theater without seeing production of popular musical "Once"
-
800 jobs may be headed back to Wake Forest Baptist. Hospital to bring billing services in house, rehire employees
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately