August 29, 1952 - November 1, 2019 WICKER GERMANTON William Emmett Zemmri Wicker, 67, died Friday afternoon, November 1, 2019 at his home. William was born on August 29, 1952 in Forsyth County, NC to the late William Leroy and Margaret Hill Wicker. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with 27 years of service. William loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, racing, and NASCAR. William was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Kay Tuttle Wicker of the home; daughters, Tabatha Willis and Misty Landwehr and husband Michael; 4 grandchildren, Joseph Booth, Jacob Landwehr, Mia Mullins, and Matthew Mullins; 4 sisters, Sarah Walker and husband Gary, Leslie Smith and husband Larry, Lynn Spencer and husband Phillip, and Pearl Cleary; brother, Lee Wicker and wife Sherri. There will be a 2:00 PM funeral service held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Roscoe Bowden officiating. Burial will follow in the Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Wicker family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W

Tags

Load entries