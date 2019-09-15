April 9, 1950 - September 12, 2019 THOMASVILLE- Theresa "Ann" Presley Whitten, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 She was born in Moore County on April 9, 1950, and had been a resident of this area most of her life. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church; where she was a member of the R.L. Pope Bible Class and the chancel choir, and was a retired employee of High Point Regional Hospital. Ann enjoyed singing, spending time with her family and friends, and most recently attending the DayBreak Program at Centenary United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen L. Whitten and a number of other family members. She is survived by her children, Dale Cox, Amanda Norman and her husband, Mark, Jason Barnes and his wife, Natascha; her step sons, Franklin Whitten and his wife, Leigh, Luke Whitten and his wife, Tobi and 5 grandchildren, and by many other family and friends who loved her. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held on Monday afternoon, September 16, at 2 o'clock, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Reverend Peggy Finch officiating. Her family will receive friends on Monday afternoon, from 12:30 until 1:45 at the funeral home. Memorials in Ann's memory may be directed to Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 428, Thomasville, NC 27361 or the DayBreak Respite Program at Centenary United Methodist Church, PO Box 658, Winston-Salem, NC 27102. Online condolences may be made on Ann's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
