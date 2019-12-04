Lisa Ann Whitley, 55, of Mocksville, NC, died December 2, 2019 at her residence. Lisa was born on June 23, 1964 in Davie County, NC, a daughter of Clyde Whitley and the late Joanne West Phillips. She was also preceded in death by stepfather Levi Phillips; sister Cindy Whitley Gaither; her doggie daughter Annie. Lisa attended Davie County Schools, and earned her diploma from Davidson County Community College. Most recently she was an appointment specialist at Davie Dermatology PA. She was baptized at First Baptist Church of Cooleemee. Lisa adored her mother and took great comfort in knowing that she accepted the Lord into her heart, and turned her life around so Lisa would see her again in Heaven one day. Survivors include her beloved daughter and best friend, Leigh-Anne Weatherman of Mocksville; her lifelong friend, soulmate, and partner, Mike Joyner, Sr. of Mocksville; stepmother, Bonnie Whitley; brothers, Jeff Whitley of Cooleemee, Tim Whitley (Wendy) of Mocksville; brother-in-law, Richard Gaither of Woodleaf; nieces, Ashley Whitley and Mindy Walden; nephews, Jason Whitley, Robbie Whitley, and Robert Gaither; her special girls, great-nieces Sophia, Josie Mae, and Raelynn Paterson; great-nephew, Kade Whitley; adopted sisters-in-law Brenda Legg, Debbie Hendrix, Martha McCraw. Lisa also accepted the task of being a fill-in mother for Noah and Samantha Joyner and did so with great diligence and Love. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:00PM- 1:00PM in the Davie Funeral Service Chapel. Celebration of Life service will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00PM. Burial will be at Blaise Baptist Church Cemetery in Mocksville. Preacher Darrell Cox will officiate. Memorials may be sent to the ASPCA of NC. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
