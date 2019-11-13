August 22, 1933 - November 11, 2019 Ann Crockett Whitley, 86, of Clemmons, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Trinity Elms, Clemmons. Mrs. Whitley was born August 22, 1933 in Forsyth County to the late Robert Wilson and Mildred Curley Crockett. She was a 1951 graduate of Gray High School and was crowned Ms. North Carolina in 1953. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Whitley worked as a legal secretary and retired from Bell, Davis & Pitt law firm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ray Whitley; and grandson, Tyler Phillips. Mrs. Whitley is survived by her three sons, Lloyd (Dru), David (Pennie) and Brad (Jocelyn); grandchildren, Brooke Whitley Rosenberg (Michael), Christy Whitley (Seth Barker), Carson Whitley, Chloe Whitley, Garrett Phillips (Audrey) and Trent Harmon (Brantley). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jack Rosenberg and Sawyer Phillips. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Salem Funeral Home, Main Street Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Elms and Mountain Valley Hospice for the love and care given to Mrs. Whitley. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Dr., Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately