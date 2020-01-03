March 28, 1971 - December 30, 2019 Winston-Salem - Mrs. Allison Ruth Walker Whitlatch, 48, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born March 28, 1971 in Durham, NC, the daughter of Gary Joe and Julie MacLeod Walker. Allison was a 1989 graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School, a graduate of Meredith College, teaching certification from Salem College and received her master's from the University of Phoenix. She had taught in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System, the Mecklenburg County School System and in private school systems at Westminster Presbyterian in Greenville, SC and Providence Presbyterian in Charlotte. She had been a member of the Pine Forest Garden Club in Summerville, SC. and on the Social Committee in the Wellington community in Winston-Salem. Allison loved animals, especially her beloved Mackie and Allie. She enjoyed children and loved traveling to the mountains and the beach. A lively effervescent person, Allison loved her family, cared about others, loved life and was devoted to her children. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joe E. Walker and her maternal grandmother, Evelyn Crutchfield MacLeod. Leaving to cherish her memory are her husband Terry Whitlatch; her daughter, Olivia Koontz Eggebrecht and husband, RJ of Columbia, SC.; her son, Walker Thomas Koontz of Charlotte; her parents, Gary Joe and Julie Walker of Winston-Salem; her sister, Jennifer Walker Murray and husband, Chris of Winston-Salem and her paternal grandmother, Wanda Hartman Walker of Winston-Salem and many special aunts and uncles and many wonderful friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Leonard Murray officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank the staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their love and care of Allison. Memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Whitlatch, Allison Ruth Walker
Service information
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
