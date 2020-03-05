November 5, 1940 - February 29, 2020 Norma York Whiteheart, age 79, of Pfafftown, passed away peacefully Feb. 29, 2020. She was born November 5, 1940 in New Castle, IN to the late Wilber and Chlora York. She graduated from the University of TN and held a number of degrees. Her many accomplishments were teaching, real estate, and draftsman. She retired from Gilbarco as a drafting engineer. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Jim York of TN. Surviving are her sons Buddy (Robin), Jeff (Karla) McDonald of East Bend, NC; her sister Linda York Fowler (Alex) Lynch; brother Bob (Deb) York; sister-in-law Shirley York of TN; grandchildren Aaron (Tracy), Nathan (Jessica), Andrew (Jessica), Nick (Amber) McDonald, Joshua (Allison), Olivia, Blake Whiteheart; great-grandchildren, Katie Mae, Maelynn, Hazel, Gatlyn, Jase McDonald. Norma lived with Alzheimer's for many years. This disease is so sad, but Norma seemed to always be happy, not mean or ugly like some experience with this disease. It took many memories away from her and she didn't remember her family towards the end. This is hard to handle but we also realize that this disease also sheltered her from hurtful things as well. Norma was very loving. We will miss her kind, loving spirit and generosity that she shared with everyone. The family would like to thank Dana Wolff of DSS and all the caregivers from Brookstone Terrace throughout Norma's illness. Norma will be laid to rest in Jamestown, TN in a family cemetery. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
