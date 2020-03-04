January 21, 1925 - February 29, 2020 Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Cain Whiteheart, 95, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Citadel of Winston-Salem. She was born January 21, 1925 in Mecklenburg County, the daughter of Ernest and Cora Cain. She was a member of Fries Memorial Moravian Church and retired from Sears working in the Home Décor Department. Mrs. Whiteheart enjoyed gardening and was an artist, who specialized in oil paintings of Moravian scenes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chordy Hogan Whiteheart and a son, Ted Carroll Whiteheart. Survivors include her son, Ace Whiteheart and wife, Dianne of Charlotte and a grandson, Clayton Ace Whiteheart of Charlotte. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 in Salem Moravian Graveyard with Rev. Dr. Worth Green officiating. Memorials may be made to Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

