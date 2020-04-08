December 28, 1946 - April 6, 2020 Mrs. Sue Southern White entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020 from KBR Hospice House. She was born in Forsyth County on December 28, 1946, to James Wilburn and Rosalea Holley Southern and lived all of her life here. She attended Oak Summit School and graduated from North Forsyth with the class of 1965. Following graduation she went to work for The Phoenix Company and spent the next 42 years with them in the insurance business where they became her second family. She met Rev. Keith White after she thought she would never marry and they were married September 14, 1991, and lived "happily ever after" until Keith's sudden death in October of 2013. Sue was a faithful member of Advent Moravian Church where she taught a women's Sunday School Class and was active in the Women's Fellowship. In addition to her husband and parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmie Wayne Southern and David Eugene Southern. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Harriet White; nieces, Pam Hicks (Wayne), Penny Wilson (husband Doug, deceased) and Stacy S. Whitaker (Marty); Ronda Bost (Rod); Sheryl Davis (Jeff); and Barbara Hutchins; nephews, Bruce Johnson and Bruce Slate; great-nieces, Holly Sergent (Charlie), Amanda Cude (Jeremy) and Makenna Whitaker; great-nephew, Joshua Feltner (Kelly); and a great-great-niece, Alexis Feltner; and a great-great-nephew, Devan Feltner, all of whom she loved dearly; 3 sisters-in-law, Judy W. Bassnight, Dorothy T. Southern and Carolyn S. White and 2 former sisters-in-law, Barbara Ireton and Cathy Dantzler. Due to the coronavirus, a family graveside service will be held at Advent Moravian Church officiated by Rev. Tim Sapp and Pastor David Berrier, with a celebration of life service at a later date. A special thank you to all of her nurses and the staff at Hospice and to the staff at Homestead Hills during her brief stay there. Any memorials could be directed to Advent Moravian Church, 1514 W. Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or to Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the White family.) Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
