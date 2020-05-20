March 22, 1931 - May 17, 2020 Jesse Wade White, Sr. passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center holding the hand of his wife, Barbara, on their 68th wedding anniversary. Wade was the son of John William and Mecie Simpson White of Winston-Salem, specifically Walkertown. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1949. After two years in the army he earned an electrical engineering degree from North Carolina State University under the G.I. bill. His career was spent working with Duke Power. During this time he and Barbara lived in Princeton, Winston-Salem, Spartanburg, Elkin, Clemmons, Durham and Denver, NC. In retirement they lived at Lake Norman and Yadkinville and traveled in their RV before returning to Winston-Salem. He was a member of Yadkinville United Methodist Church. After retiring he dabbled in many projects, including building play areas for McDonalds, selling real estate, and building a house in Whitetop, VA ... his favorite place on earth. His greatest past-times were planting and cutting grass, listening to BlueGrass music, southern cooking and Bingo. He was a gifted artist in drawing and painting and also enjoyed woodworking. He also cherished memories of several pets including Jac, Sally Rose and Sam. In Heaven he was met by his beloved youngest son, Russell, who passed away in November 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, his siblings: Bill, Paul, Pauline, Gladys, Kathleen, and Mary Ruth. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Tickle White, his son, Wade White, Jr. (Kathy), Kenneth White and Jeanne White (Sherilyn). He is also survived by sisters, Carol (Brian), JoAnne, sister-in-law, Betsy, and the Tickle family, who loved and supported him like his very own family. His grandchildren include Jonathan White (Crystal McDonald), Ashley White Tremper (Tim), Tyler White (Shelby Schoonover), Jason White (Lindsey Magera), Nathan White, Jason (Dianne) Brewer and Haley Brewer. Great-grandchildren are Alec, Avery, Tatum, Andrew (his mountain buddy) and Cooper. The family cannot express the appreciation for all the caregivers that supported Wade as he fought the effects of Parkinson's through the years at Creekside Terrace, Heritage Woods and Brighton Gardens. The caregivers at Trinity Elms, his home since January 2020, willingly stepped up to be his family when the facility and state were shut down for COVID19 and we are truly indebted to you (and to Joe!) A memorial service will be planned for a later date when we can gather together. Due to his love of Whitetop, VA, memorials can be made to the Mt. Rogers Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 47, Whitetop, VA 24292. Twin City Cremation and Funeral Services 122 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem 27101
Most Popular
-
No fall break for UNCG and N.C. A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
-
Cherries is back, and Clemmons customers are keeping it busy
-
Are we ready for more reopening? No, says Baptist Health expert.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately