February 10, 1934 - May 25, 2020 WHITE PINE HALL Sarah Mae Sands White, 86, went home to be with her Lord Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at her home. Sarah was born on February 10, 1934 in Stokes County to the late Charlie and Biddie Taylor Sands. She was retired from Gem Dandy with 35 years of service and was a longtime faithful member of Willow Oak Baptist Church. Sarah loved her family as well as her church family. In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Lee White; and a brother, J Van Sands. Sarah is survived by her 2 children, Karen Holland (Ron) and Lisa Bullins (Michael); 2 grandchildren, Heidi Lambeth (Jon) and Sabrina Hancock (David); 3 sisters, Lennes Farmer, Vela Morton, and Mary Brown (Carl); a brother, Ralph Sands (Martha); and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Willow Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Cliff Willis officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International Stokes East Camp: Po Box 1167 Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the White family.

Tags

Load entries