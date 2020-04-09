May 16, 1933 - April 7, 2020 Sarah Ellen Baucom White, 86, of Mooresville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from Accordius Health Mooresville. Born in Union County, NC on May 16, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Henry Alexander Baucom and Eunice Holmes Baucom. Ellen worked as a classification specialist in Civil Service. She loved to read, play bridge, travel and enjoyed collecting numerous items. Ellen gave her heart and life to the Lord early in life and remained faithful to him until she saw his face yesterday afternoon. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesville. She shared 65 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Kenneth N. White, who survives. Ellen is further survived by one brother, Henre E. Baucom; two sisters, Peggy Hall and Shirley Chambers; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved as they loved her. Mrs. White will lie-in-state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Saturday, April 11, 2020 and Sunday, April 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM 4:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC on Monday, April 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Statesville, 815 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28677. Online condolences may be left at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the White family. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home 705 Davie Ave. Statesville, NC 28677
Most Popular
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
Local and state law enforcement agencies will send patrol cars to salute medical workers at hospitals
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately