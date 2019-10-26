November 7, 1940 - October 19, 2019 Beloved wife, mother and Nana was originally from Rural Hall, NC. She is survived by husband, Donald V. White, Augusta, GA, daughter, Dr. Donna W. Roberson (Douglas) of Greenville, NC and son, David V. White (Beckie) of Augusta, GA. Peggy has five grandchildren, John D. Roberson (Nina), Zach Roberson, Danielle White, Hannah Roberson and Shelby White. She is also survived by siblings Susan Rumley (Ken), Randy Bodenhamer (Jane) and sister-in-law, Oleen Bodenhamer, all from Rural Hall, NC. She was predeceased by her parents, Willis Lee Bodenhamer, Sr. and Lena Shouse Bodenhamer, and her brother Willis Lee Bodenhamer, Jr. Peggy was an avid reader and crafter, making jewelry, crocheting afghans and creating seashell curios that she enjoyed giving to family and friends over the years. She will be dearly missed by all who were privileged to know and love her.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately