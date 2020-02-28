February 11, 1934 - February 26, 2020 Patsy Marilla Pitts White, 86, passed peacefully February 26, 2020. Born February 11, 1934 to John Denny and Ollie Mae Wall Pitts. In the days before her passing, she was surrounded in a circle of love and prayer with her loving son and family, brother, sisters and friends. She attended Rural Hall School, where she played basketball 8th through 12th grades. From there, she loved and participated in many competitive sports her entire life, especially fishing, golf and . bridge. She was loving, kind, and intelligent. with a grand sense of humor. The perfect personality with a beautiful smile to boot! She made all those who met her feel like family. Strong and independent, she lived life to the fullest her way. At the same time, she was always very thankful to God for each day and the blessings he bestowed unto her life. She felt God was always in control - looking after her and her family. Among her many blessings, she often said that her son was the greatest of them and of course, her many pets. She had a very long and successful career with AT&T. Upon retirement in 1989, Pat moved to North Myrtle Beach, SC, which was her lifelong dream. There she found dear friends, bought a boat, went fishing, played golf, hosted many family members and cooked delicious meals, and found great joy in her Bridge Club. Words cannot express the love and admiration she had for all those friends she held in her life. In 2012, Pat moved back to Winston-Salem to be with her family. Her loving son Keith was able to be by her side through the rest of her life and all those final hard days. Her family gave her wholeness and love that fulfilled her heart to overflowing. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Pitts. She is survived by her son, Keith and his wife, Martha; brother, Johnny Pitts (Linda); sisters Martha Stephens, Judy Kiser (Mike), Frankie Kenley (Mike), and grandson, Devin Booze (Sarah); numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her loving four-legged friend, Sadie. The family of Pat White would like to express deepest thanks to the love and care given from all the physicians and nurses that cared for mom at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Trellis Hospice Home. A special, heartfelt thank you to Regina Burnett for her love and support. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29th at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Rev. Wesley R. Mcleod officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stroke Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
2:00PM
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
