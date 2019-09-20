June 4, 1919 - August 23, 2019 Mary Evelyn Formyduval White, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born to the late Lilly Batten and Jerome Joy Formyduval on June 4, 1919. A native of Hallsboro, NC, Evelyn joined her husband, Joe, in Winston-Salem in 1947. She is survived by two sons: Joe Mike and Jeff (Sallie) of Winston-Salem; six grandchildren: Michael (Alyssa), Joely Martin, Whitney Bennett (Marc), Beau (Molly), Scott (Dee) and Heather Norton (Will); 19 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren as well as two sisters: Mildred Formyduval Southern and Gladys Formyduval Phillips. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Joe, four sisters and two brothers. Evelyn proved that age is just a number and always dressed "to the nines," making friends wherever she went. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family extends sincere gratitude to the staff of Heritage Woods and Trellis Supportive Care for their excellent care and compassion. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. on September 21st. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church, 300 North Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com.

