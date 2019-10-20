May 15, 1953 - October 16, 2019 Leda White, age 66 of Winston Salem transitioned peacefully on October 16, 2019 after a four month struggle with brain cancer. She was born May 15, 1953, to Giuseppe and Renata Parigini, who preceded her in death. Leda excelled at her position as Director of Human Resources for K-Mart Apparel Distribution Center out of New Jersey, and at Pictorial Offset Corporation. In her more recent years when she moved to North Carolina, she was self-employed at SRA-USA working with the placement of attorneys in firms which she thoroughly enjoyed. Leda and James (Jim) moved from New Jersey to North Carolina in 2006. Her passion was antiquing, and her dog Micki was a huge priority in her life. Leda is survived by her husband Jim, the love of her life... together for over 40 years, her sisters, stepchildren, and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will occur at JC Green & Sons Funeral Home, 10301 North NC Hwy. 109, Winston Salem from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Tuesday, October 22nd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude or a Humane Society of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.jcgreenandsons.com Peace Profound. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately