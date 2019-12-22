December 16, 1951 - December 20, 2019 Mr. R.J. White Jr., age 68 of Dobson, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born December 16, 1951 in Surry County to the late Rufus James White Sr. and the late Jettie Phillips White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Rick Shores. Mr. White was a member of Dobson First Baptist Church, retired from Westinghouse and an avid golfer. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Butner White; son, James Bradley (Tara) White; daughters, Allison White Williams and Cameron Burchette (Matt) Cockerham; grandchildren, Reid Cockerham and Luke Williams; sisters, Libby (Jimmy) Hamlin and Pat Shores; and brother Terry (Beth) White. Visitation will be Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11-1:00 PM in the Life Center of Dobson First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Cory Honeycutt and Stanley Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dobson First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 278, Dobson NC 27017 or to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com Moody-Davis Funeral Service 215 West Kapp Street, Dobson NC 27017
