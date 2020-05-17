October 5, 1931 - May 9, 2020 Jack Arnell White, 88, of Clemmons, NC, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on October 5, 1931 in Surry County to Annie Ethel Bauguess White and Richard Gaither White. Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jean, and a son, Michael. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend. In his early years, Jack and his father moved to Winston-Salem shortly after his mother's death and he started attending schools in Forsyth County. After graduating high school, he went to work for John Wesley Clay at Clay Printing Company in Winston-Salem. He was employed there for 40 years until it closed. It was also during these early years in 1951 that he met the lady who would be his future wife, Barbara Jean Anderson. In 1958, he purchased 13.39 acres and built the family home in Clemmons. Jack and Jean were married on October 6, 1959 in Greensboro, NC. They were married 57 years until the time of her death in 2016. They had two children, a son named Michael and a daughter named Muriel. When Clay Printing closed, he then went to work at Sun Printing Company in Winston-Salem. He was employed there until he retired. On is days and weekends off, he worked at the family owned and operated printing company, J&J Printers of Clemmons. It was opened in 1979 and closed 37 years later when his wife, Jean, passed away. When he wasn't printing, he enjoyed simple things like being outside gardening, fishing, camping with the family, and spending time with the family pet, Lexi. The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 16th at 2pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. The family will receive friends for a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mr. White's honor to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, 3655 Reed St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
