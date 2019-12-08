Yadkinville - Harvey Dale White Sr., 52, passed away Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019. His visitation will be 1-2 PM Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service. His Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM Sunday in the Gentry Family Chapel.
