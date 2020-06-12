Winston-Salem - Ms. Gasecener White, 60, passed away June 6, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12 noon until 5:00 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020. (RUSSELL)

To plant a tree in memory of Gasecener White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries