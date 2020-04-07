July 12, 1932 - April 5, 2020 Charles Henry White, 87, of Winston-Salem passed away April 5, 2020 at Vienna Village Assisted Living under the care of Trellis Supportive Care. He was a wonderful spouse, father, and grandfather (Pop) and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Charles was born July 12, 1932 in Rowan County to James Henry and Hazel Stirewalt White. He graduated from China Grove High School (Class of 1950) and entered the military in January 1951. Charles served in the Korean War as a platoon leader and company commander in the 74th Engineering Combat Battalion. In February 1954 Charles entered NC State University where he received his degree in Civil Engineering (Class of 1958). His thirty-eight year engineering career was with W.E. Graham and Sons and the Mideast Division of Vulcan Materials Company. In March 1959 Charles married Mary Carolyn Cauble, a native of Granite Quarry, NC, who predeceased him in January 1996. Charles and Carolyn had one daughter, Wanda, and enjoyed thirty-six years of marriage. In January 1999 Charles married Rebecca "Becky" Bartles Smith, a native of Rutherford County, NC, who survives him. Charles was a lifelong Lutheran. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC. He then was a founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC. After he and Carolyn moved to Winston-Salem in 1961, they transferred to Augsburg Lutheran Church, where he was still a member. Charles was very active at Augsburg serving as Council Chairman, Lay Reader, Usher, Softball player (special memories), and was a long-time member of the George Barkley Sunday School Class. Using his woodworking ability, he also made crosses that were presented to new families when they joined the congregation. Charles was a member of Winston-Salem Lodge #167, AF & AM where he was Past Master four times. He was also a Scottish Rite Mason, a Shriner, and served as a board member for Horne Creek Living Historical Farm in Pinnacle, NC. Charles was predeceased by his parents and infant brother, John Lewis White. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Bartles White of the home; daughter, Wanda White Edmondson (Sutton) of Oak City, NC; grandchildren, Henry "Hank" M. Edmondson (Katelyn) and Schuyler White Edmondson; great-grandson, Henry Matthews Edmondson, Jr.; and step-daughter, Deborah Smith Rosenschein (Scott) and their children, Mary and Emily Rosenschein. A memorial service will be held at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 West Fifth Street, at a later date due to the current public health concerns. Charles donated his body to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical School. Interment will be held at a later date at Christiana Lutheran Church, Granite Quarry, NC. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Vienna Village Assisted Living for their loving care during these past two and half years. Memorials may be made to Horne Creek Living Historical Farm (308 Horne Creek Farm Rd, Pinnacle, NC 27043); Trellis Supportive Care (101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103); Augsburg Lutheran Church (845 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101); or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately