March 8, 1967 - December 26, 2019 Brian Keith White, known to the world as "Sleepy," was born March 8, 1967 in Wilmington, NC. Brian was the son of James White of Virginia Beach, VA and Lillie Mae Pugh Shrewsberry of Wilmington, NC. Brian made his peaceful transition on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital, Greensboro, NC. Cherishing beautiful memories are his son, Aaron "Deunte " Ratliff and daughter Brittani "Smookie" White; five loving grandchildren, one brother and three sisters. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 916 E 12th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 with visitation preceding at 11:30 am. Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
