December 17, 1961 - April 27, 2020 Alice Faye White, 58, of Clemmons passed away Monday morning, April 27, 2020 at 2:00 A.M. to go be with her Lord and Savior following a lengthy illness. Her mother, Mildred White and her Uncle Clint Ellis were by her side at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Alice was born December 17, 1961 and spent most of her adult life in Jacksonville, FL as a manager of DOT Warehouse, until her health failed her. She was fun-loving, enjoyed laughing and shooting pool and she had never met a stranger. She loved her cat and dog as she never had children. Later when she was no longer able to drive, she became homebound with her mother and her cell phone became her connection to the outside world. She enjoyed getting pictures from family and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her father, Harvey White and an infant brother, Donald White. She is survived by her mother; two brothers, Frank and Carl White; two nephews, Andrew and Justin White; two great nephews and a great niece. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Davie County Humane Society or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
