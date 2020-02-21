January 21, 1947 - February 19, 2020 Ruth Plowman Whitaker, 73, of Mocksville, NC, died February 19, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Ruth was born January 21, 1947 in Davie County, NC, a daughter of the late William Ellis Plowman and Belva Annie (Fox) Plowman. She was also preceded in death by her husband Silas Fletcher Whitaker, and a granddaughter Sabrina Brittany Whitaker. In life Ruth attended Davie High School, and the Davidson Community College. She was a teacher at First Baptist Child Care of Yadkinville, having worked in childcare for over twenty years. She loved to dance and take care of children. Ruth was a longterm member of Liberty Baptist Church. Surviving are sons Johnny F. Whitaker (Beverly) of Mocksville, Silas Leon Whitaker (Kimberly) of Mocksville, Steven M. Whitaker (Amanda) of Mocksville, brothers Bill G. Plowman of Advance, William H. Plowman of Mocksville, David L. Plowman of Clarksville, TN, Larry D. Plowman of Hickory, Danny K. Plowman (Linda) of Siler City, sisters Katie L. Clinard (Dave) of Lexington, Sara J. Swain (George) of Winston-Salem, Beth Smith of Advance, Kathy D. Plowman of Clemmons, grandchildren Jonathan Whitaker, Ashlyn Nicole Whitaker, Nicholas Whitaker, Landon Whitaker. Visitation will be held 3:00 PM-4:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, 2433 Liberty Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. The funeral service will start at 4:00 PM with Rev. Noel Hawks officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com. Davie Funeral Service 416 Valley Road Mocksville, NC 27028

