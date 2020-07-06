December 30, 1928 - July 4, 2020 Mrs. Imogene "Jean" Dunigan Whitaker, 91, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Alleghany Co. on December 30, 1928 the daughter of the late Nathaniel Dunigan and Lura Sophia Wright Dunigan. Jean worked for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, with a career that spanned 43.5 years. She was of the Presbyterian faith and loved people and animals. Jean never met a stranger and loved to travel. She was the best mother and friend anyone could ever ask for. She is survived by her daughter, Kellie Bishop and husband Jon; her two fur babies, Prince and Cheddar; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to, Crystal and Chris for all of the love, care and support shown through Jean's time of need. They would also like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

Tags

Load entries