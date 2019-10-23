February 17, 1957 - October 20, 2019 Gary Clinton Whitaker, 62, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born February 17, 1957 in Yadkin County to the late Roby Bunyon Whitaker and Alma Taylor Whitaker, and was of Christian faith. Surviving are his brother, Raymond Whitaker (Adelaide), three nephews, Ed Sheek (Debbie), Gary Sheek and Sam Whitaker, several great-nieces and nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6 to 7 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US 601 HWY Yadkinville NC 27055
