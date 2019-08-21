March 24, 1940 - August 19, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mrs. Faye Ann Myers Whitaker, 79, of Country Lane, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August, 19, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Whitaker was born in Yadkin County to the late Cora Lee Myers Hutchens on March 24, 1940. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by her first husband in 1971, Roger Seamon; her second husband in 2000, Oscar Whitaker; three brothers, James Hutchens, Marshall Hutchens, and Clyde Hutchens; a granddaughter, Kimberly Doby; and a grandson, Jeramie Seamon. Survivors include a daughter, Tammie Carter (Paul) of Advance; two sons, Michael Seamon (Virginia), and Mitchell Seamon, all of Mocksville; a sister, Patsy Church (Jimmy) of Cooleemee; a brother, Henry Hutchens (Debra) of Yadkinville; three grandchildren, Amanda Minor, McKenzie Seamon, and Josue Santos-Garcia; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ophelia Hutchens; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rodney Barker officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital St., Ste. 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St.
Most Popular
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
City will drop Dixie from Winston-Salem fair name. 'Words matter' argument wins out over criticism of symbols over substance.
-
'Back-loaded' hurricane season bearing down on U.S. coastlines
-
Wake Forest officials ignored warnings before fatal shooting, court papers allege
-
Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter to make Broadway debut as Hamilton on Sunday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately