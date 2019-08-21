March 24, 1940 - August 19, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mrs. Faye Ann Myers Whitaker, 79, of Country Lane, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August, 19, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Whitaker was born in Yadkin County to the late Cora Lee Myers Hutchens on March 24, 1940. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by her first husband in 1971, Roger Seamon; her second husband in 2000, Oscar Whitaker; three brothers, James Hutchens, Marshall Hutchens, and Clyde Hutchens; a granddaughter, Kimberly Doby; and a grandson, Jeramie Seamon. Survivors include a daughter, Tammie Carter (Paul) of Advance; two sons, Michael Seamon (Virginia), and Mitchell Seamon, all of Mocksville; a sister, Patsy Church (Jimmy) of Cooleemee; a brother, Henry Hutchens (Debra) of Yadkinville; three grandchildren, Amanda Minor, McKenzie Seamon, and Josue Santos-Garcia; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ophelia Hutchens; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rodney Barker officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital St., Ste. 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St.

