January 27, 1933 - January 7, 2020 Ruth Mills Whisnant, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Gordon Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Whisnant family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com. GORDON FUNERAL HOME

Tags

Load entries