April 3, 1945 - July 1, 2020 Jane Westmoreland Whicker, 75, of Winston-Salem, NC, departed this earth for her heavenly home Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Tucker and Ruby Westmoreland. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Larry W. Whicker; two children, Ladd and wife, Amy Whicker, and Betsy and husband, Darron Southern; grandchildren, Landon and Morgan Whicker, Trent and Cody Southern; step grandchildren, Madison and Kennedy Southern; brother, Dan Westmoreland and wife Karen; cousins, Carol Westmoreland, and Carolyn White; sister-in-law, Hilda and David Beeson; and several nieces and nephews. Jane was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed all the time she spent with each one of them. She attended numerous sports events her children and grandchildren participated in through the years. She also enjoyed time with her entire family on ALL occasions, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Jane thoroughly enjoyed meeting monthly with her East Forsyth High School girl friends as they shared a meal and good times together. She enjoyed gardening and also growing beautiful flowers which she shared with others. She was a loyal member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church where she served on the Meals on Wheels program, Adult Fellowship Class and the Fall Church Bazaar. She had a caring spirit and enjoyed all church functions. She was employed by Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System at Cash Elementary School for 15 years. The family wishes to extend special thanks to friends and church family for cards, calls, visits, food and prayers during this difficult time. They request in lieu of flowers. Please make memorials, in her honor, to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 57, Walkertown, North Carolina 27051. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Most Popular
-
Winston-Salem man said deputy used excessive force in arrest at Cooks Flea Market. Video circulates on social media.
-
Protesters at 311 Speedway met with rifle-wielding staff, fans; have prayer with track owner, video shows
-
Dirt track owner says he received death threats, lost 'all but two' sponsors after racist posts
-
311 Speedway loses affiliation with Kernersville company, driver series
-
Sit-down protest closes Trader Joe's before demonstrators head to mayor's house
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately