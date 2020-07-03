April 3, 1945 - July 1, 2020 Jane Westmoreland Whicker, 75, of Winston-Salem, NC, departed this earth for her heavenly home Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Tucker and Ruby Westmoreland. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Larry W. Whicker; two children, Ladd and wife, Amy Whicker, and Betsy and husband, Darron Southern; grandchildren, Landon and Morgan Whicker, Trent and Cody Southern; step grandchildren, Madison and Kennedy Southern; brother, Dan Westmoreland and wife Karen; cousins, Carol Westmoreland, and Carolyn White; sister-in-law, Hilda and David Beeson; and several nieces and nephews. Jane was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed all the time she spent with each one of them. She attended numerous sports events her children and grandchildren participated in through the years. She also enjoyed time with her entire family on ALL occasions, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Jane thoroughly enjoyed meeting monthly with her East Forsyth High School girl friends as they shared a meal and good times together. She enjoyed gardening and also growing beautiful flowers which she shared with others. She was a loyal member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church where she served on the Meals on Wheels program, Adult Fellowship Class and the Fall Church Bazaar. She had a caring spirit and enjoyed all church functions. She was employed by Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System at Cash Elementary School for 15 years. The family wishes to extend special thanks to friends and church family for cards, calls, visits, food and prayers during this difficult time. They request in lieu of flowers. Please make memorials, in her honor, to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 57, Walkertown, North Carolina 27051. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

