May 18, 1951 - June 7, 2020 Mr. Benny Lee Wheeling, 69, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Benny was born May 18, 1951 in Wilkes County to Raymond and Zona Wheeling. He attended Forsyth County Schools and graduated from Central High School. He retired with 24 years of service at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and when his health permitted, enjoyed attending Ardmore Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Wade, Katherine Ebert, and Margie Wheeling; and brothers, Ray Wheeling and Don Wheeling. Benny is survived by his sons, Aaron Wheeling and Nathan Wheeling; sisters, Ruth Martin (Howard), Louise Fulton, and Jane Iman; brothers, Scotty Wheeling and Tommy Wheeling (April); sister in law, Carolyn Wheeling; brother in law, Herman Wade; and dear friend, Susan Wheeling. A graveside celebration of Benny's life will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. John Bishop officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Mental Health Association of Forsyth County, 1509 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

