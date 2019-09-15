February 5, 1940 - September 3, 2019 Robert Jerald "Jerry" Weyker, Landscape Architect and Planner, passed away September 3, 2019 at 79. Jerry was a well-known and respected landscape architect and site development planner. He had understanding of every site, its topography and characteristics, what plants would work there, and exactly how storm water flows. He helped clients determine if a development would be economically successful and appeared before planning commissions and zoning boards to get approval for developers' projects. He worked mostly in Forsyth and Davidson County and his best-known projects are South Park Shopping Center and Arbor Acres. Jerry was born February 5, 1940 to Jesse Faye Crawford Weyker and John Weyker in Clarion, Iowa. During his youth in Clarion, Jerry did sports and construction work during high school. He attended Iowa State University and received a Bachelor's in Landscape Architecture. He began his career in Memphis, Tennessee where he worked on Urban Renewal projects throughout the Southeast. He married his first wife Charlotte in Memphis, Tennessee. They had two children, Shayne and Gretchen then divorced. Jerry moved to Winston-Salem in 1975 and began work in a partnership. He soon created his own company, Weyker and Associates, where he worked for the rest of his career. In 1988 he married his second wife Margaret who already had a daughter, Joy. While they were together, he helped in her work with many animal rescue groups until she died in 2016. In the last 10 years, he taught Landscape Architecture classes at Forsyth Tech and worked on the board of his homeowners' association. Jerry was a regular at the Village Tavern, Cloverdale Kitchen, Mayberry's and Arthur's. In his spare time, he loved to golf, draw, and go surf fishing or fly fishing. Jerry leaves behind his son and daughter, step-daughter, his sister, four nieces, a nephew, his first wife, two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to http://Humanesolution.org. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
WSSU band ranked No. 1 in nation by ESPN poll
-
Winston-Salem woman who played role in bizarre Clemmons killings back behind bars on drug and larceny charges.
-
Racially insensitive text from school board member included a picture of ‘Mushmouth,’ sources say
-
Lewisville will end Fourth of July fireworks
-
Human remains found in Rural Hall; authorities ask for help with identification
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately