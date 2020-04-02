January 9, 1951 - April 1, 2020 Michael Wade Westmoreland of Walkertown passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born January 9, 1951 to the late Wade Webster Westmoreland and Frances Snow Westmoreland and resided on the Walkertown family farm his entire life. He was a graduate of Piedmont Aviation where he obtained his A&P license (airframe and powerplant) to be an aircraft mechanic. After graduating from Piedmont he went to work for the Winston-Salem Fire Department as the airplane industry was subject to cause him to leave Walkertown or even Williston Road. Mike retired from the Fire Department after 30 years of service and on his days off, he operated a small engine repair shop, which he started at the age of 14. He also worked the family farm which once grew tobacco, but in the later years had beef cows, hay, soybeans, and wheat. Anyone who knew Mike knew the love he had for his family. From the mid 90's through current he always put himself last as he cared for a mother with dementia, a father who became handicap after surgical complications in 1995 and a brother who was born handicap with a severe muscular disorder, all in the home, until the combined health of both he and Wiley would no longer allow. Mike definitely carried a HEAVY load from his teenage years through the end of his life. He was married to Alice Becky Westmoreland for 45 years and was a member of Walkertown First Baptist Church. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and stillborn granddaughter, Gracie. He is survived by his wife, Alice Becky Westmoreland; sons, Ryan Westmoreland (Allison) and Neil Westmoreland (Emily); along with two step-grandchildren, whom he loved as his own, Wyatt and Walker Gaines; and his brother, Wiley Westmoreland. A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory with a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, Inc., 419 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
