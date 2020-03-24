June 18, 1940 - March 23, 2020 Rural Hall Lillie Mae Westmoreland, 79, of Rural Hall passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 23, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Lillie was born June 18, 1940, in Forsyth County, NC to the late Herman and Blanch Southern Smith. She was the wife of the late Bobby Gray Westmoreland for forty-nine years. Lillie was a member of Jefferson Christian Church and worked at Salem Printing until her retirement. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Tim Westmoreland and wife Michele, sisters: Sadie Southern, Ann Dalton and husband Doug, and Tammy Dezarn and husband Keith, brothers: Rev. Dr. Danny Smith and wife Jane, and David Smith, along with several nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Jefferson Christian Church Cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lillie Mae Westmoreland. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

