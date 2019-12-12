July 31, 1927 - November 22, 2019 Kenneth Ray Westmoreland, 92, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on July 27, 1927 in Kernersville, NC to Tandy Ervin and Ruth Crews Westmoreland. He graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy and joined the Navy during WWII and trained recruits. He worked at Bowen Town and Country Furniture for 29 years as general manager. He was a faithful member of Bethania Moravian Church and loved to sing in the choir. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jane Davis Westmoreland, daughter Ruth W. Westmoreland, sons Kim D. Westmoreland, Michael E. Westmoreland, and Gregory A. Westmoreland, 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at Bethania Moravian Church, Saturday, December 14, 2019. Memorials can be made to Bethania Moravian Building Fund at P.O. Box 170, Bethania, NC 27010.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately