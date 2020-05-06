May 7, 1932 - May 4, 2020 KERNERSVILLE - Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Holland Westmoreland (fondly known as Lib) passed away at her home on Monday, May 4th, 2020. She was born May 7th, 1932 in Olin, NC to Alice and Flake Holland. Lib was educated at Union Grove School and went on to graduate from the Woman's College of NC in Greensboro with a degree in social work. Lib was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James T. Westmoreland; her parents, Alice and Flake Holland; and her siblings, Christine Madison, Louise Bick, Ruth Morton, and Jake Holland. She is survived by her three children, a son, Thomas "Tommy" Westmoreland; daughters, Amy (Dean) Davis, and Sarah Westmoreland Hutchings; two beloved grandchildren, Jessie and Dalton Hutchings; a niece, Melody Jane Wood, and many other special nieces and nephews. Lib retired as a social worker for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and the secretary of J. Westmoreland, Inc. She loved gardening, canning, cooking, coastal fishing and her church. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing her talents. She especially enjoyed feeding anyone that came to visit and sat at her table. Lib never met a stranger, loved all and welcomed anyone into her home. She will be missed by her family and all that knew her. Lib had a servant's heart and put this gift not only into her career and her family, but into her church. She was a faithful member at Oak Grove Moravian Church for more than 50 years and held many roles during that time. She was a trustee, elder, Sunday School teacher, president of the Women's Circle Two and the Women's Fellowship. She truly loved the Lord, her church and her church family. The family would like to thank the talented and wonderful caregivers that made Lib's journey to heaven as peaceful as possible - Lisa Hailey, Kami Harrison, Amanda Kossek and Shannon Meadows. You will always have a special place in our hearts. A private graveside service will be performed by Pastor David Barrier at Oak Grove Moravian Church. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Hospice of your choice, or to Oak Grove Moravian Church, Attn: Building Fund/Side Walk Renovations, 120 Hammock Farm Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
