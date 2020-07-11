March 6, 1953 - July 9, 2020 Charles Andrew Westmoreland, 67, passed away July 9, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1953 to the late Baxter Whitaker and Louis Beverage Westmoreland. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Westmoreland. Mr. Westmoreland was a 1972 graduate of North Forsyth HIgh School and he owned and operated Clemmons Drywall for many years. He is survived by his sister, Linda Holt and her husband, Mark; nieces and nephews, Wesley Holt, Kristie Swaim, Travis Westmoreland; great-nieces and nephews, Kurt and Kylee Swaim and Riley and Scout Holt. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
