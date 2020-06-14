October 18, 1954 - June 10, 2020 Westmoreland, Barry Lee, 65, of Tobaccoville, NC passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on June 10, 2020. Barry was born on October 18, 1954 to the late John Lee and Viola Blackburn Westmoreland who survives. Surviving besides his mother is his wife, Cecelia Benge Westmoreland, a daughter, Nikki Westmoreland Asbury (Travis), a son, John Sherman Westmoreland, his adored grandsons, Braxton Lee, Brayden Lee, Jackson Riley, and Lincoln Gray. One brother, Thomas James and his favorite niece, Kimmy Dawn. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dana Renee Westmoreland, and his adopted sister Vicki Westmoreland. Our hearts are grieving because you left us too soon, but we are rejoicing in your freedom from pain. Due to CoVID 19, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth County Humane Society. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Barry Lee Westmoreland. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. We were not ready for the day that God called you home, but part of our hearts went with you, So, you didn't go alone. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

