July 10, 1938 - August 31, 2019 Annie Bodenheimer Westmoreland, 81, peacefully passed away on August 31, 2019. Born in Winston-Salem, NC on July 10, 1938, Annie was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School, worked professionally and retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco company (where she served as the executive assistant to the CEO and chairman of the board for many years and finished her career in the International Division), and was a member of Becks Baptist Church. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Jimmy Ray Westmoreland, Sr.; daughter, Leigh Ann Carey Westmoreland; father, James McChristian Bodenheimer, Sr.; mother, Myrtle Willard Bodenheimer; sisters Virginia Jones and Edna Clark; and brother James McChristian Bodenheimer, Jr. Survivors include her son, Jim Westmoreland, grandson, Jimmy Westmoreland III, and brother, Robert Bodenheimer. Annie loved life, her family, her nieces and nephews, and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her immediate family and grandson at Myrtle Beach, getting together with extended family for holidays and special occasions, and connecting with high school friends at dinners and reunions. She also valued and loved the staff at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community who cared so well for her over the past five years. A family visitation and celebration of life memorial service will be held Monday, September 9th (visitation at 10:00 AM and memorial service at 11:00 AM) at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, with a graveside service to follow at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
-
Analyst predicts late December closing of BB&T purchase of SunTrust; banks forecast early fall
-
Ask SAM: When will Mr. Barbecue reopen?
-
Shots fired at Bolton Park after food wasn't ready, Winston-Salem police say. The park and the pool were closed temporarily.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately