July 10, 1938 - August 31, 2019 Annie Bodenheimer Westmoreland, 81, peacefully passed away on August 31, 2019. Born in Winston-Salem, NC on July 10, 1938, Annie was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School, worked professionally and retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco company (where she served as the executive assistant to the CEO and chairman of the board for many years and finished her career in the International Division), and was a member of Becks Baptist Church. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Jimmy Ray Westmoreland, Sr.; daughter, Leigh Ann Carey Westmoreland; father, James McChristian Bodenheimer, Sr.; mother, Myrtle Willard Bodenheimer; sisters Virginia Jones and Edna Clark; and brother James McChristian Bodenheimer, Jr. Survivors include her son, Jim Westmoreland, grandson, Jimmy Westmoreland III, and brother, Robert Bodenheimer. Annie loved life, her family, her nieces and nephews, and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her immediate family and grandson at Myrtle Beach, getting together with extended family for holidays and special occasions, and connecting with high school friends at dinners and reunions. She also valued and loved the staff at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community who cared so well for her over the past five years. A family visitation and celebration of life memorial service will be held Monday, September 9th (visitation at 10:00 AM and memorial service at 11:00 AM) at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, with a graveside service to follow at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

