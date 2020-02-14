January 26, 1934 - February 8, 2020 William Sylvester Westbrook, Sr. was born January 26, 1934 in Richburg, (Chester County) SC, and transitioned on February 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; son, William S. Westbrook, Jr.; his first wife, Essie Gaston Westbrook and his second wife, Ernestine Smith Westbrook, who departed on 12-27-2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving daughter, Phyllis L. Westbrook and son, James (Kimberly) Lindsay. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Eboni Drummond, Lisa Westbrook, William (Jakira) Westbrook, III, Jontae, Jaden and Justin Lindsay in addition to three great-grandchildren, Kaylen Drummond, Cheyenne and Hayden Westbrook. He also leaves behind two sisters, Anna Isabelle Campbell from Chester, SC and Isabelle (James) Cook from Paterson, NJ, and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. William graduated from Finley High School in Chester, SC in 1953. While in high school, he played football, basketball and baseball. Once he graduated, he joined the US Army and was honorably discharged in September 1955. After military service, he went to Russell Commercial Business School in Winston-Salem, NC and majored in business. He also took classes at Forsyth Technical Community College. William's first job was working on the farm, along with his parents who were sharecroppers, and doing odd jobs in SC. He moved to Winston-Salem, NC in 1955 to work for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co, retiring from the company in January 1989. Being an African American growing up in the south during turbulent racial times, William didn't like the way the landowner treated his parents and decided at a very young age that he wanted his own business. Though it took some time, William never lost sight of his dream of owning his own business. He retired from RJ Reynolds after 30 years and while working at RJ Reynolds, he discovered a neighborhood store for sale due to the owner's wish to retire. William bought the store in 1979, naming it Westbrook's Deli and Grocery. The store served the community for 35 years. He also was the owner of Wess's Limousine Service and a lawn care business. William attended Hanes Memorial CME Church for 65 years. He served on the Steward Board, Trustee Board, Finance Committee, Welcoming Committee, and was involved with the Men's Fellowship Program and the Men's Chorus. He also founded and coordinated the Friday Night Comedy Hour and coached the church's men's basketball team. William was a volunteer for the Twin City Little League Baseball Association for 25 years, starting off as a coach and retiring as the president of the League. William was also a member of the VFW Post 220 in Winston-Salem, NC. In his "spare time" he gardened every year and was known for giving away his bountiful produce. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing the lottery. When asked what the most important thing in his life was, William stated, "I just want my children to have things in life that are important, such as a good education." A special thank you goes to Frances and Johnny Pender for being faithful companions for over 60 years and especially during his time of illness. Funeral service for Mr. William S. Westbrook, Sr. will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hanes Memorial CME Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in New Evergreen Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
