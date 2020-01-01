June 2, 1928 - December 27, 2019 Ernestine Smith Westbrook transitioned on Wednesday, December 27th, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, James T. Smith and Georgia B. Dixon; 12 siblings; her children, son Michael Anthony Thomas, and step-son William Westbrook, Jr. Ernestine was the baby of the family and the last surviving child of her immediate family. She always had a smile and encouraging word for everyone she met during her lifetime. She attended the local public school system and graduated with a nursing degree from Lincoln Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation, she became a registered nurse and was employed by Kate Bitting Reynolds Hospital, Forsyth Memorial Hospital, and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. She was a member of the Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. Ernestine was a faithful member of United Metropolian Missionary Baptist Church. Ernestine's favorite pastimes and hobbies included: completing crossword puzzles with an ink pen, Scrabble, Pinochle, bowling and traveling. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, William S. Westbrook, Sr., step-children Phyllis Westbrook and James (Kimberly) Lindsay, and her devoted niece, Jennifer Mack. She also leaves behind 6 step-grandchildren: Eboni Drummond, Lisa Westbrook, William (Jakira) Westbrook III, and Jontae, Jaden, and Justin Lindsay, 1 great niece, Deirdre Mack, 3 step-great-grandchildren: Kaylen Drummond, Cheyenne Westbrook and Hayden Westbrook, and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family members and friends. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for the many expressions of sympathy and concerns shown to us during the loss of our loved one. Each kind deed, thought and tribute have been sources of comfort and strength for us in our deep sorrow and loss. The family would also like to thank the nurses, CNAs, and staff members from Trellis Support and Ernestine's caregiver, Dorothy Hughes, for all of the care and support provided during the time of her illness. A private viewing will be held for immediate family members only. The public graveside service will take place at Evergreen Cemetery on January 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. The repass will take place at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church immediately following the graveside service. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Westbrook, Ernestine
