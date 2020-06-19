July 18, 1947 - June 17, 2020 Walkertown Mr. Philip Ray West, Sr. passed away June 17, 2020. He was born in Forsyth Co. July 18, 1947 to the late Ray William West and Marilyn Myers West. Philip's favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Trudy. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet Z. West, one son, Phillip West, Jr. and his wife Janet, one grandchild, Tori West, a nephew, Wesley and wife, Adrianne, his brothe- i- law, Bryan Zyvith and wife Betsy, one niece, Bailey, and many special cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the West family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Wake Forest will open its campus in August but finish the fall semester remotely
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately