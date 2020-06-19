July 18, 1947 - June 17, 2020 Walkertown Mr. Philip Ray West, Sr. passed away June 17, 2020. He was born in Forsyth Co. July 18, 1947 to the late Ray William West and Marilyn Myers West. Philip's favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Trudy. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet Z. West, one son, Phillip West, Jr. and his wife Janet, one grandchild, Tori West, a nephew, Wesley and wife, Adrianne, his brothe- i- law, Bryan Zyvith and wife Betsy, one niece, Bailey, and many special cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the West family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

