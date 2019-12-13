September 25, 1930 - December 4, 2019 Mr. Hubert Allen West, Sr., 89, of Mocksville, NC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Homegoing services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 711 Cedar Creek Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. The family hour will be held from 12noon until 1:00pm on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately