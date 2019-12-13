September 25, 1930 - December 4, 2019 Mr. Hubert Allen West, Sr., 89, of Mocksville, NC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Homegoing services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 711 Cedar Creek Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. The family hour will be held from 12noon until 1:00pm on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)

