March 15, 1925 - November 11, 2019 Mrs. Ruth Darnell West, age 94, of Elkin passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Ruth was born March 15, 1925 in Wilkes County. Mrs. West was a member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. In addition to her mother, Rebecca Bell, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Glen Cothren; second husband, Wiley Darnell; and third husband, Paul West. Survivors include: daughter, Ginny Macdonald of Chesapeake, VA; granddaughters, Alex Macdonald of Chesapeake, VA, Brittany Macdonald of Norfolk, VA; and dear friend, Hattie Wall and husband Charlie of Elkin. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Johnny Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of Chatham Nursing and Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for the care and support given to Mrs. West. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service. Elkin Funeral Service 560 Hwy 268 W, Elkin, NC 28621
